Capt Safdar to play 'vote ko izzat do' at son Junaid's wedding

A file photo of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz's husband Captain (retd) Safdar Awan.

ISLAMABAD: Captain (retd) Safdar Awan, who is PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's husband, has vowed to dance at his son Junaid Safdar's wedding function.



His announcement came after a video of Maryam singing at a wedding function of son Junaid Safdar did the rounds on social media.



Talking to journalists, Captain (retd) Safdar said that singing at marriage functions was their tradition, adding that 'Desan Da Raja' was sung during the wedding functions in the past.

He wondered why people were criticising Maryam for singing on an occasion which was special for her. “I will sing and whatever dance I had learned, I will perform at Junaid’s wedding,” he vowed.

The PML-N leader said that the song 'Vote ko Izzat Do' would also be played at his son’s wedding. He maintained that only close relatives have been invited to the simple wedding program.

Guests will be served only one dish, said Safdar.

Maryam Nawaz sings 'Chura Liya Hai Tum Ne Jo Dil Ko'

A video clip of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz went viral on social media Monday in which she can be seen crooning the iconic Bollywood song 'Chura Liya Hai Tum Ne Jo Dil Ko' during a wedding function of her son, Junaid Safdar.

A live singer, with a band, can be seen singing the favourite Bollywood song when he leaves the stage midway and walks towards Maryam Nawaz.

The singer hands her the microphone and beckons her to finish the song.

Maryam accepts the invitation and starts singing to cheers and loud clapping.