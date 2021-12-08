 
entertainment
Alec Baldwin charges towards reporter questioning trigger claims: ‘Did you pull it?’

Renowned actor Alec Baldwin charges towards a reporter questioning his claims about never having pulled the trigger during the fatal Rust incident.

The entire moment has been captured on video by The New York Post reporter himself, Jon Levine.

It was shot right outside Woody Allen’s townhouse on the Upper East Side and showcases Levine walking up to Allen’s doorstep, close to Hilaria Baldwin.

At that point, his wife chimed in asking Levine to leave in a recording of her own.

“I asked you to go away,” and “Please go away,” she could be heard saying.

Shortly thereafter Alec appeared to have lost his patience as he charged towards the reporter, waving his umbrella in the air, yelling, “You’re not allowed to photograph on somebody’s private home.”

It was clearly visible, however, that Hilaria was forced to restrain her husband at that point by grabbing onto his coat and pulling him back towards herself.

Check it out below: 


