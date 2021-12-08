Netizens panic as quake hit parts of Karachi

— Pixabay/File

As a 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck parts of Karachi at 10:16 pm on Wednesday, the tremors prompted people to rush outside their homes in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, I.I. Chundrigar, and other areas of the city.



Soon after the tremors were felt in the provincial capital, the hashtag #earthquake started trending on Twitter as Twitterati across the nation started talking about tremors.

A user named Shameer Ali took to his Twitter and shared that he was just laying in his bed when he suddenly felt it was moving.



“Got scared and ran from my room; thought I dreamed it or something then my brother told me his bed was also shaking; turned on Twitter and found this[sic],” he wrote.

Another Twitter user Ali Riaz wrote on Twitter: “Hope people in Karachi are okay !#earthquake.”

Several other Twitter users also shared images of Quranic verses and prayed for the well-being of the people residing in the metropolis.

Aadil Jillani wrote: “Mild #Earthquake observed in Karachi, May Allah protect us from this natural calamity!”

Another Twitter user, Areeba, shared the details of the intensity of the earthquake.

"#Earthquake I hope everyone there is safe! The epicentre was the sea, thankfully it was a low/mid-intensity (2.8 to 4.1 as per various reports) one so no great risk of a Tsunami!"



