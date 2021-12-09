 
Showbiz
Thursday Dec 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Real or fake? Fans circulate photos from Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 09, 2021

Here are all the (fake) pictures from the #VicKat wedding doing the rounds on social media
Here are all the (fake) pictures from the #VicKat wedding doing the rounds on social media

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s top-secret approach to their wedding has left fans scrambling for content, which means tons of fake wedding pictures and theories have been doing the rounds on social media.

The couple, who is all set to tie the knot today, December 9, has beefed up security measures, leading to heightened speculation about their nuptials.

Consequently, fans have been sharing alleged pictures from the wedding festivities, with many sharing and resharing photos of the bride and groom that are, in fact, fake!

Here are all the fake pictures, as compiled from India Today, from the #VicKat wedding doing the rounds on social media:

The couple kicked off their wedding celebrations on December 7 with a mehendi ceremony and pictures of Katrina dancing away were shared online. However, the photos are, in fact, from an ad that the diva did earlier!

Photos of Katrina dressed up as a bride from a jewellery ad also blew up on social media as part of the frenzy surrounding her wedding.

Real or fake? Fans circulate photos from Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushals wedding

People didn’t stop at the bride and groom! A picture of the couple’s alleged wedding invite also went viral online, and it remains unproven whether it is the real thing or a doctored one. 



More From Showbiz:

Vicky-Katrina wedding: Twitter in frenzy with hilarious memes

Vicky-Katrina wedding: Twitter in frenzy with hilarious memes
Alia Bhatt jets off for bestie Katrina Kaif's wedding sans Ranbir Kapoor?

Alia Bhatt jets off for bestie Katrina Kaif's wedding sans Ranbir Kapoor?
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal decide to hold 2 wedding ceremonies

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal decide to hold 2 wedding ceremonies

‘RRR’ trailer: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn stun in period action film

‘RRR’ trailer: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn stun in period action film
Katrina Kaif paying 75% of her wedding expenses, 'signing more cheques' than Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif paying 75% of her wedding expenses, 'signing more cheques' than Vicky Kaushal
Kareena Kapoor teases paps hiding her face after K3G party: Watch

Kareena Kapoor teases paps hiding her face after K3G party: Watch
Faisalabad tragedy: Celebrities blame 'patriarchy' for horrendous defamation of women

Faisalabad tragedy: Celebrities blame 'patriarchy' for horrendous defamation of women
Kareena Kapoor smitten with baby Jeh's cute attempts to stand, see post

Kareena Kapoor smitten with baby Jeh's cute attempts to stand, see post
Vicky would let Katrina 'lead' the relationship, predicts Indian astrologer

Vicky would let Katrina 'lead' the relationship, predicts Indian astrologer
Katrina Kaif goes silent amid wedding festivities

Katrina Kaif goes silent amid wedding festivities

UK publication names Sajal Ali, Atif Aslam, others in 2021 Top 50 Asian Celebrities list

UK publication names Sajal Ali, Atif Aslam, others in 2021 Top 50 Asian Celebrities list

PHOTOS: Ananya Panday kickstarts her morning with Yoga

PHOTOS: Ananya Panday kickstarts her morning with Yoga

Latest

view all