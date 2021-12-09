Real or fake? Fans circulate photos from Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding

Here are all the (fake) pictures from the #VicKat wedding doing the rounds on social media

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s top-secret approach to their wedding has left fans scrambling for content, which means tons of fake wedding pictures and theories have been doing the rounds on social media.

The couple, who is all set to tie the knot today, December 9, has beefed up security measures, leading to heightened speculation about their nuptials.

Consequently, fans have been sharing alleged pictures from the wedding festivities, with many sharing and resharing photos of the bride and groom that are, in fact, fake!

Here are all the fake pictures, as compiled from India Today, from the #VicKat wedding doing the rounds on social media:

The couple kicked off their wedding celebrations on December 7 with a mehendi ceremony and pictures of Katrina dancing away were shared online. However, the photos are, in fact, from an ad that the diva did earlier!

Photos of Katrina dressed up as a bride from a jewellery ad also blew up on social media as part of the frenzy surrounding her wedding.

People didn’t stop at the bride and groom! A picture of the couple’s alleged wedding invite also went viral online, and it remains unproven whether it is the real thing or a doctored one.







