 
pakistan
Thursday Dec 09 2021
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan meets missing journalist Mudassar Naaru's family, orders 'complete report' on whereabouts

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 09, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan meeting with the parents and son of missing journalist Mudassar Naaru, in Islamabad, on December 9, 2021. — Photo courtesy Shireen Mazari
Prime Minister Imran Khan meeting with the parents and son of missing journalist Mudassar Naaru, in Islamabad, on December 9, 2021. — Photo courtesy Shireen Mazari

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday met the family of missing journalist and blogger Mudassar Naaru and provided them reassurances of the government's resolve to get to the bottom of the matter.

The meeting followed directives by the Islamabad High Court to Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari to take Naaru's family to meet the cabinet and the prime minister.

The court, during a hearing over a petition seeking the journalist's recovery, told the minister that it was the responsibility of the government to look after the missing journalist's children and satisfy the other family members.

Today Mazari posted an update on Twitter, along with a photo of the family meeting the premier.

"PM met with Mudassar Naaru's parents and son this afternoon. Parents gave details of what they had been going through," she wrote.

Mazari said that the prime minister "reassured them" and ordered a "complete report" on Naaru's whereabouts and on what happened to him.

"The family expressed their confidence in the PM's commitment," she added.

'PM, cabinet responsible for journalist's recovery'

In a hearing regarding a petition for the journalist's recovery held earlier this month, the IHC had observed that it is the prime minister and the cabinet that are responsible for the recovery of missing persons.

The court also sought an opinion from Mazari, one of the respondents in the case, regarding payment of compensation to the victim's family from the pocket of the then chief executive of the country.

"The state is like a mother, but it is no where to be seen," the court observed.

For someone to have been kidnapped at the behest of the state is a extremely grave crime, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah said.

The court noted that non-state actors also have a hand in enforced disappearances. "Someone will have to be held responsible," it noted further.

The court also remarked that "half of our lives were spent with non-democratic governments in power".

The chief justice asked what the reaction of the state would be if a relative of a public office holder went missing.

The court observed that the wife of the missing citizen had died.

The chief justice said all law enforcement agencies were under the control of the federal government, adding that it was not a matter of summaries or reports.

Mazari told the bench that the government had introduced legislation to stop such activities as it was part of the PTI manifesto.

The matter would be sent to the upper house soon, she said, adding that PM Imran Khan had a very clear stance on the issue.

She said that the prime minister would hear the family "but firstly we want to complete the process of payment of compensation".

She added that her government admits enforced disappearances are a serious crime.

The hearing will resume on December 13.

Missing since Aug 2018 and counting

Mudassar Naaru has been missing since August 20, 2018.

His artist and activist wife Saddaf Chughtai passed away on May 8 this year due to a sudden cardiac arrest, leaving behind their four-year-old child Sachal.

The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has shown serious concern over the situation and demanded a probe. They have called upon PM Imran Khan and Mazari to look into the case.



More From Pakistan:

Zardari's statement against Nawaz 'unfortunate': Shahbaz Sharif

Zardari's statement against Nawaz 'unfortunate': Shahbaz Sharif

Punjab: Boy killed over argument during cricket match

Punjab: Boy killed over argument during cricket match

Sindh announces winter vacations for schools

Sindh announces winter vacations for schools
Wars don't resolve issues, dialogue does: PM Imran Khan

Wars don't resolve issues, dialogue does: PM Imran Khan

Can an alliance between PPP and PML-Q win Punjab?

Can an alliance between PPP and PML-Q win Punjab?
APS Peshawar tragedy: Govt seeks time to submit progress report

APS Peshawar tragedy: Govt seeks time to submit progress report
A murderous mob and the international repercussions

A murderous mob and the international repercussions
Pakistan and China revive Joint Economic Committee after 11 years

Pakistan and China revive Joint Economic Committee after 11 years
NAB disregarded own rules over new director-general's appointment: report

NAB disregarded own rules over new director-general's appointment: report
Coronavirus: Pakistan reports first suspected case of Omicron variant

Coronavirus: Pakistan reports first suspected case of Omicron variant
Why should court probe Saqib Nisar’s alleged audiotape when parties don't bring evidence, asks IHC CJ

Why should court probe Saqib Nisar’s alleged audiotape when parties don't bring evidence, asks IHC CJ
No military bases offered to China in Gwadar, clarifies NSA

No military bases offered to China in Gwadar, clarifies NSA

Latest

view all