 
entertainment
Friday Dec 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston had to walk off ‘Friends’ reunion set, find out why

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 10, 2021

Aniston says she was so overcome with emotion during the filming, she had to leave the set multiple times
Aniston says she was so overcome with emotion during the filming, she had to leave the set multiple times

Jennifer Aniston has revealed that she actually walked off the Friends reunion set multiple times owing to the strong emotions evoked during filming.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Aniston opened up about being so overcome with emotion during the filming, that she had to leave the reunion set multiple times.

“I think we were just so naive walking into it, thinking, 'How fun is this going to be? They're putting the sets back together, exactly as they were,'. Then you get there and it's like, 'Oh right, I hadn't thought about what was going on the last time I was actually here,’” she said.

Aniston shared how being on the set again took by surprise owing to the memories made on it.

“It just took me by surprise because it was like, 'Hi, past, remember me? Remember how that sucked? You thought everything was in front of you and life was going to be just gorgeous and then you went through maybe the hardest time in your life?'’

She went on to add, “It was all very jarring and, of course, you've got cameras everywhere and I'm already a little emotionally accessible, I guess you could say, so I had to walk out at certain points. I don't know how they cut around it."

The Friends reunion special aired on HBO Max earlier this year in May. 

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West wants Kim Kardashian to ‘run right back’ to him: Watch

Kanye West wants Kim Kardashian to ‘run right back’ to him: Watch
Kate Middleton, who lived in Jordan as a young child, releases new photo from recent visit

Kate Middleton, who lived in Jordan as a young child, releases new photo from recent visit

Harry Styles’ Love on Tour concerts rake in $1 million in charity

Harry Styles’ Love on Tour concerts rake in $1 million in charity

Tom Holland gets Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield in a WhatsApp group

Tom Holland gets Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield in a WhatsApp group
'Worse to come' in Prince Harry, Prince Charles' relationship

'Worse to come' in Prince Harry, Prince Charles' relationship

Ellen DeGeneres, Zendaya asked to apologise after Jussie Smollett found guilty of lying

Ellen DeGeneres, Zendaya asked to apologise after Jussie Smollett found guilty of lying

Michael B. Jordan opens up on Paul Rudd replacing him as 'Sexiest Man Alive'

Michael B. Jordan opens up on Paul Rudd replacing him as 'Sexiest Man Alive'
Princess Diana offered multi-million dollar movie role

Princess Diana offered multi-million dollar movie role

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney’s this throwback moment steals hearts, see pic

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney’s this throwback moment steals hearts, see pic
Princess Royal represents her mother Queen Elizabeth at Sovereign’s Parade

Princess Royal represents her mother Queen Elizabeth at Sovereign’s Parade
Olivia Rodrigo opens up on songwriting credits controversy, ‘It’s disappointing’

Olivia Rodrigo opens up on songwriting credits controversy, ‘It’s disappointing’
British monarch sends special message to navy personnel onboard HMS Queen Elizabeth

British monarch sends special message to navy personnel onboard HMS Queen Elizabeth

Latest

view all