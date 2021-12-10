Jennifer Aniston had to walk off ‘Friends’ reunion set, find out why

Aniston says she was so overcome with emotion during the filming, she had to leave the set multiple times

Jennifer Aniston has revealed that she actually walked off the Friends reunion set multiple times owing to the strong emotions evoked during filming.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Aniston opened up about being so overcome with emotion during the filming, that she had to leave the reunion set multiple times.

“I think we were just so naive walking into it, thinking, 'How fun is this going to be? They're putting the sets back together, exactly as they were,'. Then you get there and it's like, 'Oh right, I hadn't thought about what was going on the last time I was actually here,’” she said.

Aniston shared how being on the set again took by surprise owing to the memories made on it.

“It just took me by surprise because it was like, 'Hi, past, remember me? Remember how that sucked? You thought everything was in front of you and life was going to be just gorgeous and then you went through maybe the hardest time in your life?'’

She went on to add, “It was all very jarring and, of course, you've got cameras everywhere and I'm already a little emotionally accessible, I guess you could say, so I had to walk out at certain points. I don't know how they cut around it."

The Friends reunion special aired on HBO Max earlier this year in May.