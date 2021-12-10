 
entertainment
Friday Dec 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate Middleton unveil Christmas card

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 10, 2021

File Footage 


Prince William and Kate Middleton have unveiled their highly anticipated Christmas card for 2021.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge could be seen beaming with pride in their annual Christmas snap along with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

For this year’s photo, the Cambridges were featured in Jordan basking in the sunshine with a backdrop of rock.

Sharing the image on Twitter this afternoon, Kate and Wills wrote: "Delighted to share a new image of the family, which features on this year’s Christmas card."

Take a look:

Prince William, Kate Middleton unveil Christmas card


More From Entertainment:

Jimmy Fallon says Joe Biden to appear on 'The Tonight Show'

Jimmy Fallon says Joe Biden to appear on 'The Tonight Show'
Jessie J shares an inspiring message for miscarriage victims: ‘I am aching'

Jessie J shares an inspiring message for miscarriage victims: ‘I am aching'
Kanye West’s associate accused of ‘pressuring’ election official to confess to fraud

Kanye West’s associate accused of ‘pressuring’ election official to confess to fraud
Kanye West wants Kim Kardashian to ‘run right back’ to him: Watch

Kanye West wants Kim Kardashian to ‘run right back’ to him: Watch
Jennifer Aniston had to walk off ‘Friends’ reunion set, find out why

Jennifer Aniston had to walk off ‘Friends’ reunion set, find out why
Kate Middleton, who lived in Jordan as a young child, releases new photo from recent visit

Kate Middleton, who lived in Jordan as a young child, releases new photo from recent visit

Harry Styles’ Love on Tour concerts rake in $1 million in charity

Harry Styles’ Love on Tour concerts rake in $1 million in charity

Tom Holland gets Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield in a WhatsApp group

Tom Holland gets Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield in a WhatsApp group
'Worse to come' in Prince Harry, Prince Charles' relationship

'Worse to come' in Prince Harry, Prince Charles' relationship

Ellen DeGeneres, Zendaya asked to apologise after Jussie Smollett found guilty of lying

Ellen DeGeneres, Zendaya asked to apologise after Jussie Smollett found guilty of lying

Michael B. Jordan opens up on Paul Rudd replacing him as 'Sexiest Man Alive'

Michael B. Jordan opens up on Paul Rudd replacing him as 'Sexiest Man Alive'
Princess Diana offered multi-million dollar movie role

Princess Diana offered multi-million dollar movie role

Latest

view all