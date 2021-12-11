 
world
Saturday Dec 11 2021
By
Reuters

Blast in Palestinian camp in south Lebanon injures several

By
Reuters

Saturday Dec 11, 2021

A powerful explosion ripped through a Palestinian camp in Tyre, Lebanons southern port city. Photo - Reuters
A powerful explosion ripped through a Palestinian camp in Tyre, Lebanon's southern port city. Photo - Reuters
  • Large explosion rocks a Palestinian camp in southern Lebanon.
  • Civil defence workers on the scene say there were no fatalities.
  • State-run news agency reports blast emanated from a weapons depot belonging to the Palestinian group Hamas.

BEIRUT: A large explosion rocked a Palestinian camp in the southern Lebanese port city of Tyre on Friday night, injuring about a dozen people, according to rescue workers on the scene and a Palestinian source inside the camp.

The state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported an unspecified number of deaths, but local media and civil defence workers on the scene said there had been no fatalities. A security source also said fatalities had not been recorded.

Related items

The NNA reported that the blast emanated from a weapons depot belonging to the Palestinian group Hamas in the Burj al-Shemali camp. It said a judge had ordered security forces to launch an investigation.

Hamas said in a statement on Saturday that the blast was caused by an electrical fault in a warehouse containing oxygen and gas cylinders for coronavirus patients, as well as detergents and disinfectants.

The fire damaged some property but losses were limited, the group said.

A number of armed Palestinian factions, including Hamas and the Fatah Movement, hold effective control over roughly a dozen Palestinian camps in the country, which Lebanese authorities by custom do not enter.

The area surrounding the blast had been evacuated and rescue crews had deployed, the Palestinian source said.

More From World:

Politicising sports in the clash between the US and China

Politicising sports in the clash between the US and China
Over 6,000 Sikhs in Geneva vote for Khalistan Referendum despite snowstorm

Over 6,000 Sikhs in Geneva vote for Khalistan Referendum despite snowstorm
Most reported US Omicron cases have hit fully vaccinated, says CDC

Most reported US Omicron cases have hit fully vaccinated, says CDC
Man wins 'workplace accident' claim despite working from home

Man wins 'workplace accident' claim despite working from home
India's top general laid to rest with full military honours

India's top general laid to rest with full military honours
Julian Assange one step closer to extradition to United States

Julian Assange one step closer to extradition to United States
Indonesian Muslims hold Friday prayers in shadow of deadly volcano

Indonesian Muslims hold Friday prayers in shadow of deadly volcano
'Expand engagement with Taiwan': US seeks more support for Taiwan worldwide

'Expand engagement with Taiwan': US seeks more support for Taiwan worldwide
UK High Court turns down India's appeal to extradite Sikh secession activist

UK High Court turns down India's appeal to extradite Sikh secession activist
Biden orders preparations in case Iran nuclear diplomacy fails

Biden orders preparations in case Iran nuclear diplomacy fails
Indian farmers call off year-long protest after govt assurances

Indian farmers call off year-long protest after govt assurances
US FDA authorises Pfizer, BioNTech booster for kids aged 16 and 17

US FDA authorises Pfizer, BioNTech booster for kids aged 16 and 17

Latest

view all