Travis Scott removed from Coachella 2022 lineup after Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott has been sacked off the lineup for the upcoming 2022 Coachella party in light of the Astroworld tragedy.



Given the 10 deaths that occurred during Travis’ performance, the organizers are being pressured into adhering to the Change.org petition, as well as his immediate removal from the lineup.

The initial news was broken by KESQ in Palm Springs and the rumoured removal to be attributed, in part, to the city of Indio and the Community Services Manager Jim Curtis.

While the news has not yet been confirmed, the petition believes, “With the recent tragic and unnecessary death at Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert, due to Scott’s own gross negligence and sheer lack of compassion for human life, we ask AEG Paul Tollet, and Goldenvoice to remove his as performance at all of their festivals.”