Sunday Dec 12 2021
Queen witnessing 'fall of House of Windsor' as Platinum Jubilee celebrations nears

Sunday Dec 12, 2021

A royal expert believes that the end of the House of Windsor is near. 

Expert Margaret Holder said that "we are already seeing, brick by brick, the fall of the House of Windsor" as the royal family are being "torn by unsurvivable rifts and scandals" as the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations near.

"At 95, without Prince Philip at her side and beset by problems, this Christmas is potentially the last semi-harmonious one she might have," she said. 

"The Platinum Jubilee celebrations next June cannot disguise the fact that this is a family torn by unsurvivable rifts and scandals.

"Andrew is accused in a civil case of historic sex offences, which he denies", while "the Ghislaine Maxwell criminal trial has already provided huge embarrassment by illuminating the unsavoury bond between Andrew, the late Jeffrey Epstein and Maxwell, who enjoyed hospitality at royal residences".

