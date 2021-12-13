UK raises COVID-19 alert level to 4 as Omicron advances

A person wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) walks outside St Thomas' Hospital as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain, December 12, 2021. Photo: Reuters

UK raises COVID-19 alert level as Omicron continues to spread.

With 146,439 fatalities recorded within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test as of Sunday, Britain has Europe's highest death toll from virus.

Booster programme must go faster because scientists do not yet know if Omicron is less severe than other variants, says PM Boris Johnson.

LONDON: Britain has raised its COVID-19 alert level to four, from level three, in response to the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

This was at the recommendation of the country's chief medical officers.

"Early evidence shows that Omicron is spreading much faster than Delta and that vaccine protection against symptomatic disease from Omicron is reduced," the government said in a statement.

The upgrade to level four means the health authorities think that the rates of transmission are high and putting pressure on healthcare services.

Last week Johnson introduced "Plan B" COVID-19 measures for England, ordering people to work from home, wear masks in public places and use vaccine passes to slow the spread of Omicron.

The seven-day average of COVID cases by date reported has risen in recent days above 50,000 - the highest since the January peak during the last wave of cases.

With 146,439 fatalities recorded within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test as of Sunday, Britain has Europe's highest death toll from the virus.

UK's Johnson warns of Omicron 'tidal wave', says two doses not enough