Tuesday Dec 14 2021
Prince Charles warned Prince Harry will ‘throw new bickbats’ in memoir: report

Tuesday Dec 14, 2021

Prince Charles has been warned about the possibility of Prince Harry coming in ‘guns blazing’ with revelations regarding the Royal Family’s past in his new memoir.

Royal expert and commentator Richard Eden made this claim in his interview with the Palace Confidential.

He was quoted saying, “I feel really sorry for Prince Charles.

"The Queen was always going to be an extremely hard act to follow and there'd been plenty of doubts about Prince Charles as King.”

"He needs his sons to be supporting him and emphasising what a good Monarch he would be and instead he has Harry launching these brickbats from across the Atlantic."

Mr Eden also went on to say, I think this statement was definitely part of that and I think they'll be worse to come. I do worry genuinely, I think that's an overstatement."

"I really do worry that eventually Harry will come out, Perhaps, after the death of his grandmother and come out against the Monarchy all together.”

