 
Showbiz
Tuesday Dec 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Jacqueline Fernandez received expensive gifts from conman Sukesh

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 14, 2021

Jacqueline Fernandez received expensive gifts from conman Sukesh
Jacqueline Fernandez received expensive gifts from conman Sukesh

Indian actress Jacqueline Fernandez was recently questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for her connection with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in the Rs. 200 crore money laundering case.

The charge sheet filed by ED against Suresh, stated that Bollywood actresses including Fernandez and Nora Fatehi received top models of luxury cars and other expensive gifts from the accused.

According to ED’s charge sheet, during the investigation, the Kick actress stated she received gifts including three designer bags from Gucci, Chanel, two Gucci outfits for gym wear, a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi-coloured stones and two Hermes bracelets. She also received a Mini Cooper, which she returned.

She also stated that the accused had paid for her private jet expenses and hotel stay for several tours. Meanwhile, Sukesh, in his statement claimed that he gave Jacqueline jewellery worth Rs 7 crore.

In addition, Sukesh also offered a loan of Rs 1.13 crore to Jacqueline’s sister, who lives in the US and also gave her a BMW X5 car. The conman also gifted Jacqueline’s parents a Maserati and her mother in Bahrain a Porsche, reported India Today.com.

The outlet further revealed that during the course of the ED's investigation, Sukesh was also confronted by Jacqueline on October 20 of this year. 

More From Showbiz:

Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram invite criticism from fans with PDA-filled video

Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram invite criticism from fans with PDA-filled video
Anushka Sharma’s reaction to man saving a monkey breaks internet, watch

Anushka Sharma’s reaction to man saving a monkey breaks internet, watch
‘To love, honour and cherish’: Katrina Kaif shares gorgeous pics from her wedding

‘To love, honour and cherish’: Katrina Kaif shares gorgeous pics from her wedding

Salman Khan heaps praises on Sushmita Sen’s ‘Aarya 2’ look

Salman Khan heaps praises on Sushmita Sen’s ‘Aarya 2’ look
Saif Ali Khan reacts to Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Atrangi Re’

Saif Ali Khan reacts to Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Atrangi Re’
Kareena Kapoor gives health update, ‘feeling okay’ amid Covid

Kareena Kapoor gives health update, ‘feeling okay’ amid Covid

Alizeh Shah reacts to fashion week mishap: 'Life is full of ups and downs'

Alizeh Shah reacts to fashion week mishap: 'Life is full of ups and downs'
Katrina Kaif only spoke Punjabi all through the wedding, reveals Vicky’s cousin

Katrina Kaif only spoke Punjabi all through the wedding, reveals Vicky’s cousin
Atif Aslam walks out of Islamabad concert after crowd harasses female attendee: Watch

Atif Aslam walks out of Islamabad concert after crowd harasses female attendee: Watch
Deepika Padukone dishes how Ranveer Singh 'restored' her faith in good men

Deepika Padukone dishes how Ranveer Singh 'restored' her faith in good men
Karan Johar celebrates 20 years of ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’

Karan Johar celebrates 20 years of ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’
Watch: Siddharth Malhotra re-enacts iconic Shah Rukh Khan scene from K3G

Watch: Siddharth Malhotra re-enacts iconic Shah Rukh Khan scene from K3G

Latest

view all