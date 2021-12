Thousands of fans are eagerly waiting to see the outcome of Osman Bey's arrest in the latest episode of "Kurulus:Osman".

In the upcoming episode of Season 3, Osman Bey is arrested in front of his Kayi tribe.

The new episode will air on Wednesday evening on Turkish TV channel.

"Kurulus:Osman" is a sequel to hit TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul" which is being aired on PTV with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.