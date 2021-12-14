 
Sci-Tech
Tuesday Dec 14 2021
By
Web Desk

WhatsApp rolls out new feature for voice notes

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 14, 2021

— Reuters/File
— Reuters/File

Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp on Tuesday revealed that the users can now preview their voice messages before sending them.

“They’re not mistakes, they’re rehearsals,” Whatsapp shared on Twitter. “Now you can preview your voice messages before you hit send.”

Sharing a 27-second video clip providing details of the new feature, the instant messaging app said users can now “express themselves with voice messages they can preview.”

Meanwhile, WhatsApp on Monday announced that it would roll out the "Disappearing Messages" feature within the next week.

According to a status shared by the messaging company on Twitter, the feature will allow users to choose how long their messages stay around.

"With Disappearing Messages, you choose how long your messages stay around. Set to default on all new chats, choose the duration, and get more control of your conversations. Not every message needs to stick around forever. Rolling out over the next few weeks," WhatsApp wrote.

More From Sci-Tech:

WhatsApp to roll out disappearing messages within next few weeks

WhatsApp to roll out disappearing messages within next few weeks
Bezos' Blue Origin completes third crewed space flight

Bezos' Blue Origin completes third crewed space flight
3 WhatsApp tricks that will take your messaging to the next level

3 WhatsApp tricks that will take your messaging to the next level
Instagram aims to launch chronological feed option in 2022

Instagram aims to launch chronological feed option in 2022
Instagram boss tells US lawmakers app 'can help' teens

Instagram boss tells US lawmakers app 'can help' teens
What did Pakistanis Google the most in 2021?

What did Pakistanis Google the most in 2021?
Brandverse closes multi-million seed round, launches Chikoo app for retailers

Brandverse closes multi-million seed round, launches Chikoo app for retailers
NASA's latest astronaut trainees are already dreaming of the Moon

NASA's latest astronaut trainees are already dreaming of the Moon
Instagram tightens teen protection measures ahead of Senate hearing

Instagram tightens teen protection measures ahead of Senate hearing
WhatsApp introduces two new durations for disappearing messages

WhatsApp introduces two new durations for disappearing messages
Facebook whistleblower says transparency needed to fix social media ills

Facebook whistleblower says transparency needed to fix social media ills
Last total solar eclipse of 2021 ends

Last total solar eclipse of 2021 ends

Latest

view all