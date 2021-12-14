WhatsApp rolls out new feature for voice notes

— Reuters/File

Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp on Tuesday revealed that the users can now preview their voice messages before sending them.

“They’re not mistakes, they’re rehearsals,” Whatsapp shared on Twitter. “Now you can preview your voice messages before you hit send.”

Sharing a 27-second video clip providing details of the new feature, the instant messaging app said users can now “express themselves with voice messages they can preview.”

Meanwhile, WhatsApp on Monday announced that it would roll out the "Disappearing Messages" feature within the next week.

According to a status shared by the messaging company on Twitter, the feature will allow users to choose how long their messages stay around.

"With Disappearing Messages, you choose how long your messages stay around. Set to default on all new chats, choose the duration, and get more control of your conversations. Not every message needs to stick around forever. Rolling out over the next few weeks," WhatsApp wrote.