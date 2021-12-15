 
health
Wednesday Dec 15 2021
By
Web Desk

COVID-19: Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate, warns WHO

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 15, 2021

People pose with syringe with needle in front of displayed World Health Organization (WHO) logo, in this illustration taken December 11, 2021. Photo: Reuters
People pose with syringe with needle in front of displayed World Health Organization (WHO) logo, in this illustration taken December 11, 2021. Photo: Reuters
  • Omicron is "spreading at an unprecedented rate" across the globe, says WHO.
  • WHO expresses concern over lack of effort being expended in combating variant.
  • Omicron variant detected in November in South Africa.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the new coronavirus variant, Omicron, is "spreading at an unprecedented rate" across the globe, the BBC reported Wednesday.

There are confirmed cases of the "highly mutated variant" in 77 countries.

However, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated during a press briefing on Tuesday that it was likely present in many others that had not yet detected it.

Related items

Dr Tedros expressed concern over the lack of effort being expended in combating the variant.

"Surely, by now, we've realised how dangerous it is to underestimate this virus. Even if Omicron causes milder disease, the sheer volume of cases may once again overwhelm unprepared health systems," he asserted.

The Omicron variant was detected in November in South Africa, and infection rates have since increased.

Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa's president, tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under isolation in his residence. Ramaphosa is experiencing "mild symptoms," the BBC reported.

Following detection of the Omicron variant, a number of countries have imposed travel bans on South Africa and its neighbours, but this has not prevented the virus from spreading worldwide.

AKUH confirms Pakistan's first ever case of Omicron variant

Earlier this week, the Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) had confirmed Pakistan's first-ever case of Omicron through gene-sequencing in a patient who had no travel history.

"Gene sequencing at AKUH has confirmed the presence of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in the first patient," read a statement from AKUH. "The patient is at home and doing well. So far, no other patients with COVID-19 Omicron have been identified at AKUH," it added.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) also confirmed the development via a series of posts on Twitter.


More From Health:

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Coronavirus: Latest global developments
Scientists on the ball for getting a grip on OCD

Scientists on the ball for getting a grip on OCD

Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% effective in final analysis

Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% effective in final analysis
First person dies from Omicron variant in UK

First person dies from Omicron variant in UK
The COVID-19 vaccine haves and have-nots

The COVID-19 vaccine haves and have-nots
UK raises COVID-19 alert level to 4 as Omicron advances

UK raises COVID-19 alert level to 4 as Omicron advances
Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Coronavirus: Latest global developments
Child deaths from coronavirus higher in Pakistan than Western countries, reveals study

Child deaths from coronavirus higher in Pakistan than Western countries, reveals study
UK virus cases highest since January: minister

UK virus cases highest since January: minister
WHO warns on vaccine hoarding as EMA finds Omicron 'mostly mild'

WHO warns on vaccine hoarding as EMA finds Omicron 'mostly mild'
New Zealand to ban cigarette sales for future generations

New Zealand to ban cigarette sales for future generations
'Highly unlikely' existing vaccines will fail against Omicron: WHO

'Highly unlikely' existing vaccines will fail against Omicron: WHO

Latest

view all