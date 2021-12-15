Queen named among 'world’s most admired' people; Prince Harry and Meghan missed out

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have missed out in YouGov's 2021 "world's most admired" rankings.



Queen Elizabeth II is the only member of the British Royal Family to make the coveted list and has finished in third place.



Former First Lady Michelle Obama, 57, and American actress Angelina Jolie, 46, managed to finish ahead of the British monarch in the survey.



Michelle Obama likewise holds on to her position as the world’s most admired woman for the third year running.



Actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie continue to be the world’s second-most admired woman, ahead of third placed British monarch Queen Elizabeth II.



In fact, the top three spots for each sex are unchanged since last year, with business tycoon and philanthropist Bill Gates remaining second among men, followed by Chinese premier Xi Jinping.



Asper report, YouGov asked more than 42,000 people across 38 countries and territories who they would nominate to the “world’s most admired” list. Queen Elizabeth II is the only member of the British Royal Family to make the coveted list.