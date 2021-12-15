 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 15 2021
Prince William desired US move ‘long before’ Prince Harry: report

Wednesday Dec 15, 2021

Experts have unearthed details into Prince William’s reported desires to move away from the US, long before it landed under Prince Harry’s radar.

This unearthed account was issued by The Scotsman back in 2003 and according to their findings, there was a time when the heir was ‘deeply interested’ in crossing the Atlantic.

At the time reporter, Louisa Pearson wrote, “Having enjoyed a degree of privacy as a student at St Andrew's, perhaps it’s not such a surprise that William has announced his intention to spend a few years living in the US after he finishes his degree.”

“Work in a gallery or auction house, and the possibility of a postgraduate degree, have apparently been discussed.”

The prince enrolled in the Scottish university back in 2001, following his gap year where he served in the Army and even spent 10 weeks teaching children in southern Chile.

According to the publication, “William is determined to maintain a degree of anonymity and feels America offers him the best chance of that.”

“But William seems determined to forge his own path — he rarely undertakes royal duties and signs his cheques ‘William Wales’.”

