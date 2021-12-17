Indian women's rights body slams politician for 'disgusting' rape remark

Karnataka Congress MLA Ramesh Kumar (left) and Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) Rekha Sharma. — AFP/Twitter/File

An Indian women's rights body on Friday slammed a local politician, Ramesh Kumar, for his derogatory rape remarks, Hindustan Times reported.

Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) Rekha Sharma, in a tweet, said it was extremely sad and unfortunate, that the country still had public representatives who were "misogynists and have a horrible mindset towards women".

"It's really disgusting. If they sit in assemblies and speak like this how they must be behaving with women in their lives?" she asked in a subsequent tweet.

Karnataka Congress MLA Kumar, speaking during the assembly's winter session, said: "There is a saying that when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That is exactly the position in which you are."

The politician made the remarks when the lawmakers had asked Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri to discuss farmers' issues, according to the publication.

"Whatever you decide I will say yes. What I am thinking is that let us enjoy the situation. I can't control or regulate the system, my concern is about the business of the house, it has also to be covered," Speaker Kageri told the assembly's members.

Responding to the speaker, the MLA passed the derogatory rape remark, while the assembly members, along with the speaker, laughed.

Several politicians, including Congress leaders Anjali Nimbalkar and Sowmya Reddy and Samajwadi Party (SP) lawmaker Jaya Bachchan, censured the Karnataka politician.

Bachan, who is a former Bollywood actor, demanded “strict action” against the politician for his controversial “enjoy rape” remark and noted that things could not change if people like Kumar were in the assemblies.

"The House shall apologise to entire womanhood, every mother, sister and daughter of this nation for such an obnoxious & shameless behaviour," Nimbalkar tweeted.

Following heavy criticism from across the country, Kumar apologised for his remark statement in the assembly. He said that he did not intend to belittle or downgrade the dreadful crime.