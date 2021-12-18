Jonas Brothers shoot viral TikTok video in White House with Joe Biden, watch

Jonas Brother shoots viral TikTok video in White House with Joe Biden, watch

Jonas Brothers surprised fans with a recreated version of viral ‘Joe Byron’ TikTok video for which they were joined by American President Joe Biden.

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas arrived at White House to film a presidential clip that was inspired by the famed lip-dub video from the New York Street Show Sidetalk.

The filmed clip was also shared on social media account of the Sucker hit-makers on Friday.

In the video, the trio can be seen inside the White House building as they all take turns to mouth, “Bing Bong! Are you vaccinated? Yes sir. Ey yo!”

Nick is then seen asking a question, “Who’s the president man, who’s the president?” which his brothers reply, “Byron! Byron!”

At the end of the video, Joe Biden, who was filming the whole scene on his cell phone, appears in front of the camera as he says, “We got it.”

Recently, the pop rock band cancelled its performance at Power 96.1 Jingle Ball in Atlanta after a crew member contracted Covid-19.



