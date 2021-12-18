 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Jonas Brothers shoot viral TikTok video in White House with Joe Biden, watch

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 18, 2021

Jonas Brother shoots viral TikTok video in White House with Joe Biden, watch
Jonas Brother shoots viral TikTok video in White House with Joe Biden, watch

Jonas Brothers surprised fans with a recreated version of viral ‘Joe Byron’ TikTok video for which they were joined by American President Joe Biden.

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas arrived at White House to film a presidential clip that was inspired by the famed lip-dub video from the New York Street Show Sidetalk.

The filmed clip was also shared on social media account of the Sucker hit-makers on Friday.

In the video, the trio can be seen inside the White House building as they all take turns to mouth, “Bing Bong! Are you vaccinated? Yes sir. Ey yo!”

Nick is then seen asking a question, “Who’s the president man, who’s the president?” which his brothers reply, “Byron! Byron!”

At the end of the video, Joe Biden, who was filming the whole scene on his cell phone, appears in front of the camera as he says, “We got it.”

Recently, the pop rock band cancelled its performance at Power 96.1 Jingle Ball in Atlanta after a crew member contracted Covid-19.


More From Entertainment:

Prince William talks to patients at a hospital ahead of Christmas

Prince William talks to patients at a hospital ahead of Christmas

Sofia Vergara floors fans with her fabulous photo

Sofia Vergara floors fans with her fabulous photo
Scarlett Johansson does apt impersonation of singer Cher: Watch

Scarlett Johansson does apt impersonation of singer Cher: Watch
Lily Collins reveals 'Emily In Paris' season 2 features COVID free world

Lily Collins reveals 'Emily In Paris' season 2 features COVID free world
Kim Kardashian 'intimidated' by North: 'She is Kanye West’s daughter'

Kim Kardashian 'intimidated' by North: 'She is Kanye West’s daughter'
Queen Elizabeth leaves Windsor for London first time since October

Queen Elizabeth leaves Windsor for London first time since October
Prince Harry snub: Duke chooses to remain in US for Christmas

Prince Harry snub: Duke chooses to remain in US for Christmas

Priyanka Chopra shares the qualms of working alone in the pandemic

Priyanka Chopra shares the qualms of working alone in the pandemic
AMC says over a million people watched new 'Spider-Man' movie in the US

AMC says over a million people watched new 'Spider-Man' movie in the US
Beyoncé officially joins TikTok, reaches 440k followers in two days

Beyoncé officially joins TikTok, reaches 440k followers in two days
Tristan Thompson's alleged son introduced in first photo my mother

Tristan Thompson's alleged son introduced in first photo my mother
Tom Holland 'wants to be' in Euphoria with Zendaya: 'I'm very disappointed'

Tom Holland 'wants to be' in Euphoria with Zendaya: 'I'm very disappointed'

Latest

view all