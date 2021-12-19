 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 19 2021
By
Web Desk

‘Spider-Man’ headed for record-breaking pandemic-era debut: report

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 19, 2021

Analysts say the film is well on its way to a projected $242 million opening weekend
Analysts say the film is well on its way to a projected $242 million opening weekend

Box office watchdogs are predicting a stellar debut at the box office for Spider-Man: No Way Home, the latest instalment in the Spider-Man franchise starring Tom Holland as the titular hero.

After the film raked in a staggering $121.5 million on its opening day, becoming the first pandemic-era film to cross the $100 million on opening, analysts say it is well on its way to a projected $242 million opening weekend, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, “The $121.5 million single-day total measures up as the highest December opening ever and a franchise-best for Sony’s Spider-Man series, outperforming the three-day totals of 2017’s Homecoming ($117 million) and 2019’s Far From Home ($92 million).”

The John Watts directorial also stars Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, and Jacob Batalon in key roles alongside Holland. 

More From Entertainment:

Brian May, lead guitarist of Queen, tests positive for COVID-19

Brian May, lead guitarist of Queen, tests positive for COVID-19
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker enjoy festive mood at Disneyland with the kids

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker enjoy festive mood at Disneyland with the kids
Chris Noth’s wife to not spend holidays with him following rape accusations

Chris Noth’s wife to not spend holidays with him following rape accusations
Priyanka Chopra dazzles in a silver off-shoulder gown at ‘The Matrix’ premiere

Priyanka Chopra dazzles in a silver off-shoulder gown at ‘The Matrix’ premiere

Sophie Turner in trouble with in-laws after 'Purity Ring' roast

Sophie Turner in trouble with in-laws after 'Purity Ring' roast
In pictures: Priyanka Chopra marks 'The Matrix Resurrections' premiere in style, greets in Namaste

In pictures: Priyanka Chopra marks 'The Matrix Resurrections' premiere in style, greets in Namaste
Spider Man producer 'warned' Tom Holland, Zendaya not to date: 'Don’t go there'

Spider Man producer 'warned' Tom Holland, Zendaya not to date: 'Don’t go there'
'If Diana were here,' she would be happy to see Harry with Meghan: Sarah Ferguson

'If Diana were here,' she would be happy to see Harry with Meghan: Sarah Ferguson
Tom Holland thinks Pete Davidson is dating mom Kris Jenner, instead of Kim Kardashian

Tom Holland thinks Pete Davidson is dating mom Kris Jenner, instead of Kim Kardashian
Katy Perry grateful she didn’t ‘die in a ditch somewhere’ after early fame: report

Katy Perry grateful she didn’t ‘die in a ditch somewhere’ after early fame: report
Royal Family ‘moving away’ from typical duties: report

Royal Family ‘moving away’ from typical duties: report
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘growing closer’ due to rift: report

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘growing closer’ due to rift: report

Latest

view all