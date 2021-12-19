SNL: COVID outbreak on set disrupts Paul Rudd's hosting gig

SNL is in trouble after major COVID-19 outbreak on set.

As per a source, New York Post says that “four actors” have tested positive and “three others” have called out because they are now “fearful” about coming to NBC Studios.

Some sources have also spilled that show producer Lorne Michaels has also contracted the virus, however others have confirmed that the news is not true.

"The show must go on but don’t expect to see Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman or (Aristotle) Athari," adds another insider.

A show representative has spoken to The Post to announce that SNL will no longer have a live audience amid Paul Rudd's hosting gig during final episode.

"Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of ‘Saturday Night Live’ and the show will have limited cast and crew. The show continues to follow all government safety guidelines in addition to a rigorous testing protocol."