Monday Dec 20 2021
Robert Pattinson’s Batman based on Kurt Cobain, reveals director

Monday Dec 20, 2021

Director Matt Reeves says he was inspired by Nirvanas Cobain for his latest version of The Batman
Director Matt Reeves says he was inspired by Nirvana's Cobain for his latest version of The Batman

Robert Pattinson is all set to appear on the big screen as Batman next year and according to director Matt Reeves, his version is inspired by the late Nirvana frontman, Kurt Cobain.

Talking to Empire recently, Reeves opened up about how he decided to switch the character up a little and make the latest version of the Caped Crusader channel Cobain.

“When I write, I listen to music, and as I was writing the first act, I put on Nirvana’s Something in The Way. That’s when it came to me…” he revealed.

“Rather than make Bruce Wayne the playboy version we’ve seen before, there’s another version who had gone through a great tragedy and become a recluse.”

Reeves also shed light on how he zeroed in on Pattinson for the coveted role, telling the magazine that he was impressed by the actor’s performance in 2017’s Good Time.

“In that movie you could really feel his vulnerability and desperation, but you could also feel his power,” said Reeves, adding, “I thought that was a great mix. He’s also got that Kurt Cobain thing, where he looks like a rock star, but you also feel like he could be a recluse.”

