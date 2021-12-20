Compatibility expert dissects Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's relationship

File Footage





While it is no secret that Prince Harry was quite the bachelor in his early days, his relationship with Meghan Markle came to as a surprise when they first started dating in 2016 and eventually tied the knot in 2018.

Compatibility expert Inbaal Honigman took a close look at Meghan, who was born on August 4, 1981, and Harry’s, who was born on September 15, 1984, zodiac signs.

"Prince Harry has developed a reputation as the rogue royal, the outsider, the one who struggles to toe the line - but I disagree with that analysis wholeheartedly, having looked at his star chart.

“He was born under the sign of Virgo, which is the most organised, logical and sensible sign in the Zodiac.

“Furthermore, he is what we'd call a 'triple Earth', because all his three main signs - his sun sign (known as the star sign), his moon sign and his ascendent (also known as 'rising sign') are all in Earth signs.”

She continued: “With a Virgo sun, Taurus moon and Capricorn ascendant, this Prince knows exactly what he's doing.

“He's put a lot of thought into his every move, he is ruled by his head not his heart, he's planned his life meticulously and has made his choices, and is not ever likely to change his mind - or apologise to anyone for his life choices.

“Each one of his transitions in life - military, partying, marriage, moving - has been the result of hours of planning and scrutinising. Nothing is an accident.

“Virgos are always meticulous and direct. What seems illogical and even temperamental to the outside observer, makes perfect sense in the Virgo's mind. But the Virgo won't care,” Inbaal added.

“His beautiful wife is a Leo, and his exactly opposite.

“Leos are strong and proud. They will easily rise over adversity because, even though sensitive and easy to crumble on the inside, they are fearless and passionate, and stand up to challenges on the outside.

“Their pride is a source of grief, because many people don't like Leos for that - but it's their most defining characteristic, and so with typical dignity, they carry on.”

The expert said: “Interestingly, all of Princess Meghan's main placements are very sensitive.

“Her Leo sun means she'll feel hurt when criticised, her Libra moon tells us how shocked she is when people don't side with her - and most tellingly, her Cancer rising means she makes her decisions using her heart, not her head.

“The dynamic between those two, astrologically speaking, is plain to see.

“The Duchess of Sussex will feel things, express them, share her emotions with her husband - but leave the decision up to him.

“And he will make the decision using his logic, while taking her emotions into account,” she continued.