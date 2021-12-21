Prince Harry would have to ‘take the throne’ if disaster struck Prince William: report

Experts worry Prince Harry could top the line of succession if disaster strikes Prince William and his family’s helicopter.



This news comes shortly after Queen Elizabeth issues a warning to Prince William, forbidding him from travelling on the same transportation as his family.



In light of that, royal expert Russell Myers stepped forward to give a glimpse into what royal fans can expect if Queen Elizabeth’s fears do come true.

During his interview with Express UK the expert claimed, "There's an old age rule that members of the Royal Family don't travel together and the reason is that, if disaster did strike, you would potentially have the line of succession absolutely obliterated.”

“The Queen has apparently had a quiet heard in William's ear and said, 'it's about time to take your hand of the controls, split the family up when you are travelling whether it's up to Norfolk or abroad'."

"The reason is if with the Cambridge, unfortunately, tragedy did happen, we would see Prince Harry having to come back and take the line of succession."

Before concluding “Obviously that would be quite a hot potato with the Sussexes leaving the Royal Family and setting up home in America." But "he'll do what his granny asks him, I'm sure."