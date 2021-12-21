 
Tuesday Dec 21 2021
Princess Diana left alone for last Christmas as Prince William, Harry chose Queen: report

Tuesday Dec 21, 2021

Princess Diana was reportedly left to spend Christmas alone as Prince William and Prince Harry were scooped away to spend the Holidays with Queen Elizabeth.

Royal chef Darren McGrady brought this claim forward before his interview with French magazine Gala and was also quoted saying,"It was always pretty sad when you worked with the Princess on Christmas Eve.”

"William and Harry were going to Sandringham and Princess Diana was there, alone.”

"She insisted that the staff spend time with their families for Christmas and that we leave the food in the refrigerator."

There were also times where staffers would prepare meals for Princess Diana and would reheat them for her before each meal.

The princess neither looked forward to her Christmases in Sandringham because "you just couldn’t get away."

During his interview with the outlet, Mr McGrady also claimed, "Sandringham was so tight, so compact. There were so many people there, all the families.”

"You just couldn’t get away. You came out of the dining room and you couldn’t go into the sitting room because there were three or four people in there playing charades or Scrabble or something.”

In moments such as those Princess Diana “would go off for a walk on her own and often I would bump into her when she was out walking. So, I think that’s probably what she wasn’t keen on."

