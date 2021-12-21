WhatsApp to introduce indicators for end-to-end encryption: report

Instant messaging application WhatsApp plans to introduce indicators for end-to-end encryption, as per a report in WABetainfo.com.

The chats between WhatsApp users, even the ones they send on groups, are protected in the sense that they remain between them.

Neither can WhatsApp nor its parent company, Meta, can access these chats. WhatsApp wants to remind users that it is a secure place to talk with your friends and family.

WhatsApp adds new indicators in Status and Calls section. Photo: WABetainfo.com

"WhatsApp will add new indicators in the Status and Calls section, claiming that your status updates, personal and group calls are always end-to-end encrypted, and this will never change," states the report on WABetainfo.com.

"WhatsApp is also planning to add the same notice in the Chats section, and a new update on WhatsApp for Android is also planned to support the same feature at a later date."



Wabetainfo added that this new visual addition is not visible right now because it’s under development, and it will be rolled out in a future update.

