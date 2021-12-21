Another week, another heartbreak for the Queen

Queen Elizabeth II, who wants to celebrate this Christmas with her loved ones, might never be able to welcome her great-grandchildren Lilibet Diana and Archie Harrison for the festive season at Sandringham, according to a royal expert.

There was speculation that the Royal Family's this year's Christmas plans could include Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children Archie and Lilibet as well as their cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Daniela Elser, a royal journalist, has now claimed she doubts the young Sussexes will ever get to wake up at Sandringham on Christmas morning or attend church with their extended family in King’s Lynn.

“Sadly, at the rate things are going, he never might.”

The 95-year-old monarch’s current Christmas plans, which are not believed to include the Sussexes and have been thrown in jeopardy by the skyrocketing cases of the Omicron variant.

The Prince Harry's grandmother may be upset as the traditional family gathering has been cancelled for a second year and it has been confirmed the the Queen will not travel to Norfolk but stay at Windsor Castle as she did last year.



Elser wrote in the New Zealand Herald: “Harry and Meghan's son Archie, who is about to enjoy his third Christmas, has never spent the holidays in the UK or with his father's family."

