 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Another week, another heartbreak for the Queen

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 21, 2021

Another week, another heartbreak for the Queen

Queen Elizabeth II, who wants to celebrate this Christmas with her loved ones, might never be able to welcome her great-grandchildren Lilibet Diana and Archie Harrison for the festive season at Sandringham, according to a royal expert.

There was speculation that the Royal Family's this year's Christmas plans could include Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children Archie and Lilibet as well as their cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Daniela Elser, a royal journalist, has now claimed she doubts the young Sussexes will ever get to wake up at Sandringham on Christmas morning or attend church with their extended family in King’s Lynn.

“Sadly, at the rate things are going, he never might.”

The 95-year-old monarch’s current Christmas plans, which are not believed to include the Sussexes and have been thrown in jeopardy by the skyrocketing cases of the Omicron variant.

The Prince Harry's grandmother may be upset as the traditional family gathering has been cancelled for a second year and it has been confirmed the the Queen will not travel to Norfolk but stay at Windsor Castle as she did last year.

Elser wrote in the New Zealand Herald: “Harry and Meghan's son Archie, who is about to enjoy his third Christmas, has never spent the holidays in the UK or with his father's family."

The Queen faces another heartbreak as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children Archie, two, and Lilibet, five months, won' be able to spend Christmas with the monarch amid new traveling restrictions.

More From Entertainment:

Ryan Reynolds asked 'How's JLo' after being confused with Ben Affleck

Ryan Reynolds asked 'How's JLo' after being confused with Ben Affleck
Harry Potter star Tom Felton discusses how 'early fame' got in his head

Harry Potter star Tom Felton discusses how 'early fame' got in his head
Chris Noth's co-stars are 'deeply saddened' amid his sexual assault allegations

Chris Noth's co-stars are 'deeply saddened' amid his sexual assault allegations
'Queen wants William to stop flying helicopters because Harry is next in line to the throne'

'Queen wants William to stop flying helicopters because Harry is next in line to the throne'
Chris Noth out of ‘The Equalizer’ amid sexual assault allegations

Chris Noth out of ‘The Equalizer’ amid sexual assault allegations

Kourtney Kardashian lights up the internet with her sizzling snaps ahead of Christmas

Kourtney Kardashian lights up the internet with her sizzling snaps ahead of Christmas
BTS becomes first artist to grace 11 GQ and Vogue Korea covers simultaneously

BTS becomes first artist to grace 11 GQ and Vogue Korea covers simultaneously
Mel C teases Spice Girls reunion, says they are ‘constantly in talks’

Mel C teases Spice Girls reunion, says they are ‘constantly in talks’

Royal insider reveals Queen Elizabeth’s bond with great-grandchildren

Royal insider reveals Queen Elizabeth’s bond with great-grandchildren

Prince William, Kate Middleton to not attend Queen’s Christmas celebration?

Prince William, Kate Middleton to not attend Queen’s Christmas celebration?
Ben Affleck reveals that he is ‘intimidated’ by Christopher Lloyd

Ben Affleck reveals that he is ‘intimidated’ by Christopher Lloyd
Japanese ‘Frozen’ star Sayaka Kanda dies at 35

Japanese ‘Frozen’ star Sayaka Kanda dies at 35

Latest

view all