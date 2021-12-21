 
After working with Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot thinks Blake Lively 'knows best'

Blake Lively on Monday shared her special mac and cheese recipe with Gal Gadot, who recently starred in Netflix movie "Red Notice" with Ryan Reynolds. 

"I'm  mac and cheese  passionate. This is so damn good. And the box, combined  with the fact that Gal Gadot started it makes me feel like it's  more nutritious," Blake wrote to her Instagram stories while sharing a picture of the dish she made.  

Responding to her story, Gal Gadot wrote, "Blake Lively you know best! Gonna try your recipe ASAP".

Gal Gadot stars in "Red Notice" with Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds.

The film ranks among the most expensive ever made by Netflix, with a price tag of roughly $200 million.

