Woman escapes alleged abduction attempt by rickshaw driver

Woman from India takes to social media to share abduction attempt while she was travelling in a rickshaw.

Says rickshaw driver purposely took a wrong turn, didn't respond to her instructions, and kept on driving towards an unfamiliar road.

Says after a long devastating struggle, she had to jump out of the rickshaw.

GURGAON: An Indian woman recently took to Twitter and shared a long thread to share an alleged kidnapping attempt by an auto-rickshaw driver near her house.



As reported by NDTV, the woman — identified as Nishtha Paliwal — has alleged that she boarded a rickshaw near her house on December 20 but the driver purposely took a wrong turn and didn't respond to her instructions. She says he continued driving towards an unfamiliar road.

"Yesterday was one of the scariest days of my life as I think I was almost abducted/ kidnapped. I don't know what it was, it's still giving me chills. Arnd 12:30 pm, I took an auto from the auto stand of a busy market Sec 22 (Gurgaon) for my home which is like 7 mins away," Nishtha tweeted.



The woman further mentioned in her tweet that the driver continued listening to devotional music at a reasonable volume throughout the journey and refused to listen to her.

"We arrived at a T point from where one has to take right for the sector I live in. But he took left. I asked him are you taking left. He didn't listen, instead, he started shouting God's name (I don't want to specify the religion here as this is not related to any religion)," she tweeted.



"I shouted literally, 'bhaiya, mera sector right me tha aap left me kyu leke ja rahe ho.' He didn't respond and kept chanting God's name at a reasonably high pitch. I hit him 8-10 times on his left shoulder but nothing. The only thought that came to my mind — jump out," she wrote.

The woman further said that despite the speed of the rickshaw, she thought "broken bones are better than getting lost and jumped out of the moving auto."

"I don't know how I got that courage," Nishtha wrote.

The woman said that she is tweeting her ordeal for others to be aware and cautious.

"So that it doesn’t happen with anyone else. At least, we don’t have to jump out of moving vehicles risking our lives. Hoping for a safe future," she said.



According to NDTV, luckily, the woman was able to note down the rickshaw's registration number, therefore, police have taken notice of the issue and have started searching for the rickshaw driver through CCTV footage.