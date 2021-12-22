IPL 2022 auction to be held in February

IPL Trophy — AFP

The mega auction will be conducted by BCCI on February 7 and 8.

A senior BCCI official said Wednesday that on February 7 and 8, a two-day mega Indian Premier League auction is being planned by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).



Most of the original IPL franchises want IPL to be discontinued so it could be the last mega auction that might be conducted, The Indian Express reported.

A senior BCCI official told the Press Trust of India on conditions of anonymity that "unless the COVID-19 situation worsens, we will have the IPL mega auction in India."

"The two-day event will be held on February 7 and 8 and like other years, we plan to hold it in Bengaluru. Preparations are underway," he said.



According to some previous reports, the auction had to be held in the UAE, but BCCI has no such plans.

Conducting the auction in India will be less of a logistical nightmare, however, the situation remains fluid as there could be restrictions with regards to overseas travel.

It is reported that this year’s IPL will be a 10-team affair with Sanjiv Goenka-owned Lucknow franchise along with venture capital firm CVC owned Ahmedabad making their debut in the cash-rich league.