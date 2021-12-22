 
world
Wednesday Dec 22 2021
By
Web Desk

IPL 2022 auction to be held in February

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 22, 2021

IPL Trophy — AFP
IPL Trophy — AFP

  • The mega auction will be conducted by BCCI on February 7 and 8.
  • Most of the original IPL franchises want IPL to be discontinued.
  • Conducting the auction in India will be less of a logistical nightmare, as the situation remains fluid due to COVID.

A senior BCCI official said Wednesday that on February 7 and 8, a two-day mega Indian Premier League auction is being planned by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Most of the original IPL franchises want IPL to be discontinued so it could be the last mega auction that might be conducted, The Indian Express reported.

A senior BCCI official told the Press Trust of India on conditions of anonymity that "unless the COVID-19 situation worsens, we will have the IPL mega auction in India."

"The two-day event will be held on February 7 and 8 and like other years, we plan to hold it in Bengaluru. Preparations are underway," he said.

According to some previous reports, the auction had to be held in the UAE, but BCCI has no such plans.

Conducting the auction in India will be less of a logistical nightmare, however, the situation remains fluid as there could be restrictions with regards to overseas travel.

It is reported that this year’s IPL will be a 10-team affair with Sanjiv Goenka-owned Lucknow franchise along with venture capital firm CVC owned Ahmedabad making their debut in the cash-rich league.

More From World:

Pfizer oral COVID-19 pill gets US authorisation for at-home use

Pfizer oral COVID-19 pill gets US authorisation for at-home use
'Collective determination': US thanks Pakistan for hosting OIC summit on Afghanistan

'Collective determination': US thanks Pakistan for hosting OIC summit on Afghanistan
'Abandoned' by Turkey, Afghan airport staff protest in Kabul

'Abandoned' by Turkey, Afghan airport staff protest in Kabul
UNSC unanimously adopts resolution to ease aid to Afghanistan

UNSC unanimously adopts resolution to ease aid to Afghanistan
Woman escapes alleged abduction attempt by rickshaw driver

Woman escapes alleged abduction attempt by rickshaw driver
WHO warns of 'significant surge' in Omicron cases across Europe

WHO warns of 'significant surge' in Omicron cases across Europe
Stray dog guards abandoned newborn all night by keeping it warm

Stray dog guards abandoned newborn all night by keeping it warm

Afghan national museum reopens with permission from Taliban

Afghan national museum reopens with permission from Taliban
'We're prepared' to tackle Omicron virus variant: Biden

'We're prepared' to tackle Omicron virus variant: Biden
Madagascar minister swims 12 hours to shore after helicopter crash

Madagascar minister swims 12 hours to shore after helicopter crash
Europe considers new curbs as Omicron sweeps world

Europe considers new curbs as Omicron sweeps world
Newborn dies after man allegedly carries out wife's delivery at home by watching YouTube videos

Newborn dies after man allegedly carries out wife's delivery at home by watching YouTube videos

Latest

view all