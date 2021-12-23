 
entertainment
Watch: Benedict Cumberbatch runs across hall to meet fans, gets chased by security

Benedict Cumberbatch is going viral on the internet after his hilarious video of running across the hall outside Spider Man: No Way Home premiere to meet fans makes rounds on the internet.

The Sherlock star was clearly eager to meet his fans as he engaged in a hilarious sprint to strike goofy poses with admirers last Monday.

Cumberbatch, who reprises role as Dr Strange in the recent film, is spotted running in a tuxedo while his security chasing behind him in order keep him under the radar.

“He knows how to entertain in any circumstances. Also I wonder if there was any vodka involved,"  hilariously commented a Twitter user, while another added: “I swear to God, this man...” 

Take a look:


