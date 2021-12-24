 
entertainment
Larsa Pippen ‘is in a good place’ with Kim Kardashian after Kanye West split

Larsa Pippen recently sat down for a candid heart-to-heart and addressed her relationship with Kim Kardashian following the star’s split from Kanye West.

Pippen got candid about it all during her interview with Entertainment Tonight.

There she started off by giving fans an update into her relationship with the SKIMS founder and was even quoted saying, "Honestly, Kim and I are in a good place.”

She even gushed over the Kardashian-Jenner clan during her interview with the outlet and admitted, “I love them, I love her. I wish nothing but great things for them. I feel like they wish nothing but great things for me."

This interview comes shortly after the Real House Wives star sat with the same outlet and gave her side of the feud, "I never give my side of the story.”

“I'm always the kind of friend or whatever that doesn't really give her side of the story," Pippen said at the time.

"[Being on The Real Housewives of Miami] kind of gives me a chance to give my side of the story, so I was really excited about that."

