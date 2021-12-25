Kate Middleton hints at piano solo for Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey

Kate Middleton has reportedly hinted towards an upcoming piano solo which she has planned for the Westminster Abbey Christmas carol concert broadcast.

The teaser for the upcoming royal treat was promoted on the Cambridge’s Instagram page and included a caption that read, "Tonight. @ITV. 7:30pm #TogetherAtChristmas."

For those unversed, the Duchess has a longstanding history with the instrument as she used to take piano lessons when she was younger, according to BBC.

The Christmas carol concert was recorded on December 8th and features the royal in a bright red dress and lushes golden locks.

Check it out below:







