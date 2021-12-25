In pictures: Lights, decorations, prayers amid Christmas celebrations across Pakistan
Millions of Christians celebrate Christmas in Pakistan and hold special prayers for the country's progress
By
Web Desk
Updated Saturday Dec 25 2021
Pakistanis are marking Christmas celebrations with traditional zeal and fervour, with festive lights adorning churches and Church bells ringing across Christian neighbourhoods.
Millions of Christians celebrated the occasion in Pakistan, with the religious minority holding special prayers for the peace, progress, and prosperity of the country.
The day started with ceremonies and congregations in churches. Homes and churches were decked with colourful fairy lights and special Christmas trees were especially decorated to celebrate the occasion.
President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly also felicitated the community on the occasion.