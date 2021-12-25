In pictures: Lights, decorations, prayers amid Christmas celebrations across Pakistan

Millions of Christians celebrate Christmas in Pakistan and hold special prayers for the country's progress

Pakistanis are marking Christmas celebrations with traditional zeal and fervour, with festive lights adorning churches and Church bells ringing across Christian neighbourhoods.



Millions of Christians celebrated the occasion in Pakistan, with the religious minority holding special prayers for the peace, progress, and prosperity of the country.

The day started with ceremonies and congregations in churches. Homes and churches were decked with colourful fairy lights and special Christmas trees were especially decorated to celebrate the occasion.



President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly also felicitated the community on the occasion.

People attend a Christmas Day service at the St. John's Cathedral in Peshawar, Pakistan December 25, 2021. — Reuters

Members from the Christian community arriving at the St. Patricks Cathedral Church to perform their religious rituals to mark the occasion celebration in Karachi on December 24, 2021.— APP

An illuminated view of F-6 Christian colony on the eve Christmas celebration in Islamabad on December 24, 2021. — INP

People pray during a Christmas Eve service at St. Andrew's Church in Karachi, Pakistan, December 24, 2021. — Reuters.

Sumaira Junaid, 28, poses as she decorates her Christmas tree with an illuminated star, ahead of the Christmas celebrations, in Karachi, Pakistan December 23, 2021. — Reuters.

Pastor Wilson leads the Christmas Eve service at St. Andrew's Church in Karachi, Pakistan, December 24, 2021. — Reuters.

A girl sings along with her mother, who holds a boy in her arms, during a Christmas Eve service at St. Andrew's Church in Karachi, Pakistan, December 24, 2021. — Reuters

Pastor Shamoon leads the Christmas Eve service at St. Andrew's Church in Karachi, Pakistan, December 24, 2021. — Reuters

Members of the Christian community can be seen during their religious rituals on the eve of Christmas at St Don Bosco Catholic Church in Lahore on December 25, 2021. — Online



