'Spider-Man' lizard goes viral on Twitter

Saturday Dec 25, 2021
A picture of a lizard known as Mwanza flat-headed rock agama has gone viral due to its resemblance with the famous Marvel character Spider-Man.
The picture gained a lot of reactions after being posted on Twitter by an official of Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda.
Susanta shared details of the reptile referring it to as "Spider-Man in real life".
He said that the lizard has the same traits as Spider-Man as it climbs up "vertical walls".
Here are some reactions by netizens on the photo:
"After no way home, [a] lizard became Spider-Man," a user commented referring to the newly released Spider-Man movie.
Another user shared a hilarious gif saying: "Another Spider-Man from multiverse."
"Got the Spider Man's fashion designer finally," a netizen commented, followed by a laughing emoji.