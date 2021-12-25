'Spider-Man' lizard goes viral on Twitter

— Twitter/Reuters.

A picture of a lizard known as Mwanza flat-headed rock agama has gone viral due to its resemblance with the famous Marvel character Spider-Man.

The picture gained a lot of reactions after being posted on Twitter by an official of Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda.

Susanta shared details of the reptile referring it to as "Spider-Man in real life".

He said that the lizard has the same traits as Spider-Man as it climbs up "vertical walls".

Here are some reactions by netizens on the photo:

"After no way home, [a] lizard became Spider-Man," a user commented referring to the newly released Spider-Man movie.

Another user shared a hilarious gif saying: "Another Spider-Man from multiverse."

"Got the Spider Man's fashion designer finally," a netizen commented, followed by a laughing emoji.



