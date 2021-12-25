WATCH: PM Imran Khan shares video of rare snow leopard in Gilgit Baltistan

Sccrengrab from a Twitter video shows a rare snow leopard n Khaplu, Gilgit-Baltistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday shared a video of a rare snow leopard from Gilgit-Baltistan — a species that has been declared vulnerable by the World Wide Fund (WWF).

In the 45-second video, the leopard could be seen roaring loudly and shortly after, it disappeared.



"Rare footage of the shy snow leopard in Khaplu, GB," the prime minister wrote.

The News reported in October that studies estimate the snow leopard habitat in Pakistan to be around 80,000 sq km, which forms 4.5% of the global snow leopard range.

Their population ranges from around 200-420, according to the Snow Leopard Trust.



To mark the International Snow Leopard Day, WWF-Pakistan in October released footage of two snow leopard cubs found thriving in Dhee Nala, the buffer zone of Khunjerab National Park, where community members reported an increase in the number of snow leopards in the Karakoram range, The News reported.



The remarkable footage, captured by a local wildlife photographer Imtiaz Ahmad, highlights how the snow leopard is important in keeping the ecosystem in balance, with their presence indicating the good health of their high-altitude habitat.