Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian ooze all kinds of festive glamour at Christmas party: photos

Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian went all out for their famous family's annual Christmas Eve party.

Khloe Kardashian sizzled in silver gown as she channelled her inner disco ball for the lavish event, and made sure daughter True also got the memo.



The Kardashian-Jenner family are known for throwing lavish bashes and tend to pull out all the stops for their annual holiday celebrations. This year proved to be no different.

The 37-year-old took to Instagram to give fans insight into her celebration.



Khloe rocked a sizzling gown for the occasion, posing with a glass of champagne in hand, with lights twinkling in the background and children running everywhere.

She captioned: "It was the night before Christmas."

Sister Kylie Jenner was among her biggest cheerleaders, penning: ’This body!!!!!!’

Supermodel Kendall Jenner also oozed all kinds of festive glamour for the big event, and unveiled her black gown on her own Instagram page.



Kendall Jenner looks drop-dead gorgeous in black gown.: she simply wrote: ‘Merry Christmas :).’