Queen Elizabeth reacts to Archbishop Desmond Tutu's death

Queen Elizabeth has sent a message of condolence after the death of anti-apartheid campaigner Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a giant figure on the world stage for decades.











South Africa´s anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu died Sunday aged 90, sparking tributes from around the world.

Former US president Barack Obama, the nation´s first Black leader, called Tutu "a mentor, a friend, and a moral compass" who could "find humanity in his adversaries".

"A universal spirit, Archbishop Tutu was grounded in the struggle for liberation and justice in his own country, but also concerned with injustice everywhere," said the fellow Nobel Peace laureate in a statement.