Kylie Jenner reveals new addition to her family on Christmas, see pic

Monday Dec 27 2021
Kylie Jenner welcomed a cute mushy kitten to her family on December 25 ahead of her second baby’s arrival.

Taking to Instagram, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum shared a sneak peek into her holidays bliss.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder uploaded two videos on IG Story to introduce her newest pet.

There are already five dogs Norman, Rosy, Bambi, Kevin and Harley at Jenner’s residence.

The beauty mogul is expecting her second child with beau Travis Scott with whom she has a daughter Stormi Webster, 3.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old socialite is ‘enjoying her time with family’ amidst pregnancy. 

US Weekly reported earlier this month, “Kylie and Travis have been laying low at home together, getting final preparations together for the arrival of their baby.”

“Travis has been very supportive the entirety of the pregnancy, but now he’s spending even more time with Kylie as a family,” the outlet quoted its source.

