Top five animal moments that made 2021 memorable

Baby elephant drinks goat milk

This year, the picture of a baby elephant drinking milk from a bottle went viral on social media. According to news, goat milk was tested as a source of food for a small herd of elephant calves in an elephant orphanage in Kenya. It was found as a more potentially healthier and cheaper form of nutrition than human baby formula. The local community also saves a big amount of money with this solution.



Resurgence of turtles in Senegal

During the COVID-19 pandemic, people avoided going to the beach, which resulted in something positive: threatened Senegalese turtle hatchlings started appearing in greater numbers.



Safe nesting grounds for the nation's turtles have decreased because of the increase in fishing, tourism and construction. Turtles have withdrawn again since people have returned back to the beaches.

Roads closed in Australia by migrating crabs

Thousands of migrating crabs appeared on the roads in Australia, pushing authorities to close the roads for traffic. The creatures emerged from the forest and continued their annual migration journey to the ocean.



Usually, in October or November, the annual migration on the island off the coast of Western Australia starts with the first rainfall of the wet season.

Boji — the commuting dog

One of Istanbul's most recognisable commuters is a street dog named Boji. His appearance is regularly seen on ferries, buses, and metro trains in the Turkish city.



The dog prefers to travel on public transports and enjoys long journeys, up to 30km on a regular weekday. With a help of a microchip, Istanbul municipality officials have got to know that Boji drops by at least 29 metro stations a day.



Russia's dancing dog show

In Moscow, dog lovers swirled with their pawed friends on the first weekend of May. They celebrated by showing off their dog's dancing skills.



The competition of dancing with dogs was part of the Eurasia 2021 dog expo which attracted hundreds of spectators and participants. The performances were in two dancing disciplines — freestyle and synchronised dance.