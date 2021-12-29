Kim Kardashian apartment hunting in NYC to be closer to Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian has already started apartment hunting in an attempt to be closer to Pete Davidson in New York City.

An inside source close to People magazine recently brought this news to light.

There he was quoted saying, "Kim is so into him. [Kim and Pete] are both really cuddly and affectionate with each other. They seem more comfortable than couples who have been together a long time. Kim is obviously very happy with him."

“Kim is so rich she can afford to buy an amazing apartment anywhere in the world, however, when she visits New York she has been staying at a very expensive hotel. But all that is about to change, and not just because Kim is dating Pete.”

The same insider also went on to say, “Kim has been looking at apartments in New York on the down-low for a few months.”

“She is looking in the $5 to $10 million range as an investment. New York is the hottest real estate market in the world, and it doesn’t make sense that she isn’t in it.”