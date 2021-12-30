Four times vaccinated woman tests COVID-19 positive at airport

— Reuters/ File.

Woman, 30, who was four times vaccinated tested positive for COVID-19.

After receiving the results of the rapid RT-PCR tests, woman got prohibited from boarding a Dubai-bound flight at the Indore airport.

She was sent to the hospital for treatment.

Officials on Wednesday said that a woman got prohibited from boarding a Dubai-bound flight at the Indore airport of India after she tested COVID-19 positive even by being vaccinated four times.



According to NDTV, Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer (CHMO) Dr Bhure Singh Setia said: "A woman of around 30 years of age, who has been already vaccinated four times in different countries, tested COVID-19 positive at the airport and was admitted to a hospital. She was asymptomatic and tested negative a day before."



The arrival of the woman was 12 days before her return to Dubai and Rapid RT-PCR tests were conducted as per the standard practice. After the woman was found COVID-19 positive, she was sent to the hospital for treatment.



Dr Singh further said that the woman had taken four doses of the vaccine between January and August 2021.