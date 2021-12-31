 
entertainment
Friday Dec 31 2021
BTS leader RM responds to dating rumours

Friday Dec 31, 2021

BTS leader RM and the boyband’s agency Big Hit Music on Friday shut down rumours of RM dating someone, reported Korean outlet Soompi.

The rumour, which initially took off on Thursday from a YouTube video claiming that RM was dating a woman his age since 2019, was denied by Big Hit in an official statement saying, “The dating rumours involving RM are not true.”

The stance was then echoed by RM himself on Korean platform Weverse, where he reportedly said, “I don't know the person at all and the poodle is my friend's poodle.”

Earlier last week, Big Hit was also forced to deny reports of BTS member Jungkook dating Korean actress Lee Yoo Bi after a video making connections between the two went viral online.

“That’s a groundless rumour. Lee Yoo Bi and Jungkook’s dating news make no sense. They’ve never met, and they don’t know each other. Among the BTS members, Lee Yoo Bi knew Suga, but that was a long time ago. We don’t even know if they’re in touch right now,” said Big Hit. 

