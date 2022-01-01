 
world
Saturday Jan 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Alarming: In past 3 years, cats have put more than 100 house on fire

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 01, 2022

Representational Image — Reuters/ File.
Representational Image — Reuters/ File.

  • Fire officials warn pet owners in South Korea to put their guards up as cats have become the cause of fires.
  • Fire department states that through jumping on buttons of electric stoves, cats cause fires.
  • Department advises cat owners to remove flammable objects such as paper towels from the stoves.

SEOUL: Pet owners in South Korea are warned by fire officials to keep their guards up as cats have become the cause of fires in more than 100 houses over the last three years. The department has also directed how to prevent these fires from happening.

Cats have caused approximately 107 fires in houses between the period of January 2019 and November 2021, a statement from the Seoul Metropolitan Fire and Disaster Department said Thursday, CNN reported.

The department said that through the switching on of electric stoves, the fires must have been started by the cats. Those stoves have touch-sensitive buttons and after getting overheated, they can catch fire, adding that cats can easily switch on electric stoves by jumping on the buttons.

"Cat-related fires are continuing to occur recently," said Chung Gyo-chul, an official from the department. "We advise households with pets to pay extra attention as fire could spread widely when no one is at home."

Cautionary preventions are advised to cat owners by the department to remove flammable objects, such as paper towels from the stove. To prevent the risk of fires it is suggested to use an electric stove with an automatic lock function. 

It is reported that house fires caused by pets are on the rise in Seoul. Thirty-one such fires occurred between January and September 2019, most of which were caused by cats. 

More From World:

China to scrap subsidies for electric vehicles

China to scrap subsidies for electric vehicles
China ends 2021 with worst COVID week since taming original epidemic

China ends 2021 with worst COVID week since taming original epidemic
Germany shuts three of its last six nuclear plants

Germany shuts three of its last six nuclear plants
South Korea's ex-president freed after nearly 5 years in prison

South Korea's ex-president freed after nearly 5 years in prison
BlackBerry phones to stop functioning completely after January 4

BlackBerry phones to stop functioning completely after January 4
Israel reports first case of 'florona' disease

Israel reports first case of 'florona' disease
At least 12 killed during stampede at Hindu Temple in IOJK

At least 12 killed during stampede at Hindu Temple in IOJK
To hurt a woman is to insult God: Pope Francis

To hurt a woman is to insult God: Pope Francis
Six big digital trends to watch in 2022

Six big digital trends to watch in 2022
Britain approves Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 pill

Britain approves Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 pill
COVID-19 woes: Woman quarantines in airplane's bathroom during Iceland-bound flight

COVID-19 woes: Woman quarantines in airplane's bathroom during Iceland-bound flight
Tesla recalls half a million vehicles due to rear camera defect

Tesla recalls half a million vehicles due to rear camera defect

Latest

view all