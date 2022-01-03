 
pakistan
Monday Jan 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Multan: 12-year-old girl killed during celebratory firing

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 03, 2022

  • A man in the girl's neighbourhood was firing shots in the air to celebrate the birth of his friend's son. 
  • Police say the suspect has been taken into custody.
  • Say the girl died on the way to hospital. 

MULTAN: A 12-year-old girl in Multan lost her life after a bullet hit her during celebratory firing, Geo News reported Sunday.

A man in the girl's neighbourhood was firing shots in the air to celebrate the birth of his friend's son when one of the bullets accidentally hit the girl, identified as Sawera.

Police have arrested the suspect and a case has been registered against him.

According to the first information report (FIR) registered with the police, Sawera's neighbour, Sahil, had arranged a party at his residence to celebrate the birth of his son. His friend, Murshid, had started aerial firing to express his happiness when the incident occurred. 

Police further said that Sawera was rushed to the city's Nashtar Hospital after being hit by the bullet but she succumbed to her wounds on the way.

Further investigation into the incident is underway, the police said.

Thumbnail image: Arnet.

