Disgraced Andrew to lose out on royal title if Epstein victim wins court case

The disgraced royal could be barred to use the Duke of York title

Prince Andrew's royal title could be axed following the victory of a victim of Jeffrey Epstein.

The disgraced royal would then be barred to use the Duke of York title, with royal courtier considering plans for the prince to give up his remaining links to charities, effectively sending him into exile.

As reported by the Mirror, the Queen's son was seen remaining in touch with Ghislaine Maxwell for year, who recently got convicted for her involvement in the sex trafficking case.

On Tuesday, a New York court will hear from lawyers representing Virginia Giuffre, who claims she was sexually abused by the Queen’s son three times when she was 17.

Lawyers for Giuffre, who now goes by her maiden name Virginia Roberts, say they have six witnesses prepared to testify that they saw Prince Andrew with her.

During Maxwell's trial a pilot testified that he flew the Prince and Roberts to Epstein’s private jet, dubbed the ‘Lolita Express’.

Another woman claims she saw the pair at Tramp nightclub in London on the night of March 10, 2001, when Roberts claims she was first forced to have sex with the Prince.