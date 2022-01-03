 
world
Monday Jan 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Mother dumps newborn in toilet bin of Air Mauritius plane

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 03, 2022

— Reuters/File
— Reuters/File

  • Airport staff finds baby during routine customs screening.
  • 20-year-old woman arrested for dumping baby in toilet bin.
  • The woman and child are reportedly doing well.

Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport officials found a newborn baby boy in the toilet bin of a plane in Mauritius, BBC reported.

The Air Mauritius plane landed at the airport on January 1 and during a routine customs screening, the airport officers discovered the baby, the broadcaster reported.

A 20-year-old woman, who is suspected of giving birth to the baby on the flight, has been arrested. The woman is from Madagascar, who arrived in Mauritius on a two-year work permit.

Following the discovery, the airport officials rushed the baby to a public hospital for treatment.

The suspected mother initially declined that the baby was her child. However, after a medical examination was conducted, it confirmed that the child was hers.

The baby boy and the woman are said to be doing well, according to the broadcaster.

The woman — who is under police surveillance — will be investigated after being discharged from the hospital for abandoning a newborn. 

More From World:

Turkey's Erdogan says he will visit Saudi Arabia in February

Turkey's Erdogan says he will visit Saudi Arabia in February
Russia, China, Britain, US and France say no one can win nuclear war

Russia, China, Britain, US and France say no one can win nuclear war
Kuwaitis told to leave European countries amid Omicron spread

Kuwaitis told to leave European countries amid Omicron spread
Bulli Bai: 100 Muslim women including Malala listed on Indian app for ‘auction’

Bulli Bai: 100 Muslim women including Malala listed on Indian app for ‘auction’
Twitter permanently bans US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene

Twitter permanently bans US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene
India begins vaccinating teens amid rising Omicron fears

India begins vaccinating teens amid rising Omicron fears
Khalistan Referendum: 95-year-old Sikh woman among thousands vote in UK

Khalistan Referendum: 95-year-old Sikh woman among thousands vote in UK
WATCH: Attaullah Esakhelvi's concert in Manchester turns into a brawl

WATCH: Attaullah Esakhelvi's concert in Manchester turns into a brawl
Suspect arrested in connection with South African parliament fire

Suspect arrested in connection with South African parliament fire
3,000 litres of liquor poured into Kabul canal

3,000 litres of liquor poured into Kabul canal
Runaway frenzied elephant herd breaks into Bangladesh park

Runaway frenzied elephant herd breaks into Bangladesh park

Latest

view all