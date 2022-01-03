Mother dumps newborn in toilet bin of Air Mauritius plane

— Reuters/File

Airport staff finds baby during routine customs screening.

20-year-old woman arrested for dumping baby in toilet bin.

The woman and child are reportedly doing well.

Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport officials found a newborn baby boy in the toilet bin of a plane in Mauritius, BBC reported.

The Air Mauritius plane landed at the airport on January 1 and during a routine customs screening, the airport officers discovered the baby, the broadcaster reported.

A 20-year-old woman, who is suspected of giving birth to the baby on the flight, has been arrested. The woman is from Madagascar, who arrived in Mauritius on a two-year work permit.



Following the discovery, the airport officials rushed the baby to a public hospital for treatment.

The suspected mother initially declined that the baby was her child. However, after a medical examination was conducted, it confirmed that the child was hers.

The baby boy and the woman are said to be doing well, according to the broadcaster.

The woman — who is under police surveillance — will be investigated after being discharged from the hospital for abandoning a newborn.

