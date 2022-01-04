Dead rat gets accidentally chewed by Spanish man

— AFP/ File.

Juan Jose chews up dead rat's head which he thought was an artichoke.

Dead rat's head turns up among frozen vegetables which he bought on Christmas.

Jose files complaint against the French supermarket.

A Spanish resident, Juan Jose, chewed a rat's head after mistaking it for an artichoke lying among potatoes and other vegetables, India Today reported.



Jose bought some vegetables from a French supermarket on Christmas and after returning home, cooked them.



While dishing out the meal on a plate he noticed something dark and took a bite. While chewing, he felt something crunchy and strange, the publication said.



The Independent published a report on the bizarre incident which states that when Jose had a look at his meal, he saw whiskers and two eyes looking at him, at which point he knew it was a rat, not an artichoke. A complaint has been filed against the supermarket from where he bought the frozen vegetables.

The Independent quoted a supermarket spokesperson as saying: "We have contacted the manufacturer of the product and we are checking all the controls carried out on this product to make sure they are all correct. We will intensify checks of the manufacturers and ours and will inform the client at every stage."

