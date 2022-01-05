 
Wednesday Jan 05 2022
Saudi Arabia revises Umrah policy

Wednesday Jan 05, 2022

File photo the Grand Mosque.
File photo the Grand Mosque.

  • Saudi Hajj Ministry restricts issuance of Umrah permits to one permit every 10 days.
  • Rules out facility of performing multiple Umrahs immediately one after another as precautionary measure to limit COVID-19 outbreak.
  • Social and physical distancing re-applied in Two Holy Mosques.

Amid fears of Omicron spread, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj restricted the issuance of Umrah permits to one permit every 10 days, ruling out the facility of performing multiple Umrahs immediately one after another.

A 10 days waiting period is from now on mandatory between two Umrahs, a statement of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said.

The curbs have been tightened keeping in view the coronavirus cases surge driven by Omicron variant, the ministry said.

The restriction has been imposed under the measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the Grand Mosque of Makkah, according to a statement.

Earlier, the kingdom had announced to reimpose social distancing in the Two Holy Mosques from December 30, 2021 to curb the virus spread. 

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque had decided that worshippers and Umrah performers would have to maintain social distance once again.

